Mithali Raj retires: Netizens hails India's 'legend' cricketer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Mithali Raj | File Photo

The Test and ODI captain of the Indian women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj, on Wednesday announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket.

Mithali is retiring as the leading run-scorer in the women's ODIs. She represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68. In Tests, Mithali has smashed 699 runs in 12 matches with a brilliant average of 43.68. She also has 2364 runs in 89 T20Is.

Mithali, who made her debut in 2002, is regarded as the greatest Indian women's batter. She captained the side to two 50-over World Cups.

Here are a few reactions

article-image

