‘Mithai Hoti Aap Sabko Khilata’: Yuvraj Singh Engages In Fun banter With Paps In Mumbai After India Win T20 WC; VIDEO

Yuvraj Singh | Credits: Varinder Chawla Instagram

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh engaged in fun banter with paparazzi in Mumbai after Team India's T20 World Cup triumph. The Men in Blue finally ended 13-year World Cup title with a seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Former Indian cricketers couldn't contain their happiness as they celebrated India's long-awaited victory. Yuvraj, who was part of the India's win in the 2007 T20 World Cup, is among the happiest as Men in Blue brought back the T20 World Cup home after long 17 years.

In a video that went viral on social media, Yuvraj Singh was seen leaving the Hakim Aalim's salon and met the paparazzi, where he congratulated them for India's T20 World Cup triumph and said that he would have distributed sweets.

"Aap sabko Mubarak ho bhai. Mithai hoti to aap sabko khilata." Yuvraj Singh told paps before entering his car.