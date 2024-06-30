 ‘Mithai Hoti Aap Sabko Khilata’: Yuvraj Singh Engages In Fun banter With Paps In Mumbai After India Win T20 WC; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Mithai Hoti Aap Sabko Khilata’: Yuvraj Singh Engages In Fun banter With Paps In Mumbai After India Win T20 WC; VIDEO

‘Mithai Hoti Aap Sabko Khilata’: Yuvraj Singh Engages In Fun banter With Paps In Mumbai After India Win T20 WC; VIDEO

Yuvraj, who was part of India's win in the 2007 T20 World Cup, is among the happiest as Men in Blue brought back the trophy home after 17 long years.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Yuvraj Singh | Credits: Varinder Chawla Instagram

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh engaged in fun banter with paparazzi in Mumbai after Team India's T20 World Cup triumph. The Men in Blue finally ended 13-year World Cup title with a seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Former Indian cricketers couldn't contain their happiness as they celebrated India's long-awaited victory. Yuvraj, who was part of the India's win in the 2007 T20 World Cup, is among the happiest as Men in Blue brought back the T20 World Cup home after long 17 years.

In a video that went viral on social media, Yuvraj Singh was seen leaving the Hakim Aalim's salon and met the paparazzi, where he congratulated them for India's T20 World Cup triumph and said that he would have distributed sweets.

"Aap sabko Mubarak ho bhai. Mithai hoti to aap sabko khilata." Yuvraj Singh told paps before entering his car.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Mithai Hoti Aap Sabko Khilata’: Yuvraj Singh Engages In Fun banter With Paps In Mumbai After...

‘Mithai Hoti Aap Sabko Khilata’: Yuvraj Singh Engages In Fun banter With Paps In Mumbai After...

Ravindra Jadeja: A Thoroughbred Who Found His Own Course

Ravindra Jadeja: A Thoroughbred Who Found His Own Course

'Thank You For Enthralling T20 Performances': PM Narendra Modi Wishes Ravindra Jadeja As All-Rounder...

'Thank You For Enthralling T20 Performances': PM Narendra Modi Wishes Ravindra Jadeja As All-Rounder...

'Best Bowler On Land, Air & Water': Mohammed Siraj Presents Special Fan-Made Placard To Jasprit...

'Best Bowler On Land, Air & Water': Mohammed Siraj Presents Special Fan-Made Placard To Jasprit...

Shocking! Indian Fan Falls From Pole While Celebrating Rohit Sharma & Co's T20 World Cup 2024...

Shocking! Indian Fan Falls From Pole While Celebrating Rohit Sharma & Co's T20 World Cup 2024...