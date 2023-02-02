Misbah-ul-Haq on Mickey Arthur's likely return as Pakistan coach: 'It is a slap on our cricket system'

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur |

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq slammed the PCB after the news of the likely return of Mickey Arthur as the men's team coach came to light earlier this week.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly thinking about rehiring Arthur after not being able to find a suitable candidate to coach the national team.

Arthur was Pakistan's head coach from 2016 to 2019 before Misbah took over the job for two years. Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is currently coaching the men's team.

"It's a slap on our cricket system that we are not able to find a high-profile full-time coach. It's a shame that the best ones do not want to come and we insist on having someone who is looking at Pakistan as a second option," Misbah told ESPNCricinfo.

Misbah blasts former Pakistan cricketers

The former head coach and chief selector blamed ex-Pakistan cricketers for the situation that the men's team is in. Misbah blamed the former players for "damaging the credibility" of the system and making PCB look outside the home territory for coaching roles.

"I blame our own system, which is vulnerable enough with so many weak lines for anyone to exploit it. We are to be blamed ourselves that we have disrespected and discredited our own people to make a bad image. The present and former lot don't respect each other, with media and former players using their own YouTube channels for ratings, damaging the credibility and value of our cricket which, as as result, gives an impression that we are not capable.

'Pakistan fan always disgruntled'

"The Pakistan cricket fan is always disgruntled; he is picking up things from the media and is under the wrong impression. Players speaking against each other with grudges and talking openly with disdain just devalues our community, and that becomes the common perception. The game is hardly a subject of objective and constructive discussion," Misbah said.

