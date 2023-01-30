Mickey Arthur likely to coach Pakistan cricket team 'online'

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur |

Mickey Arthur is likely to return as Pakistan's head coach once again. According to a report in The Jang, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee will finalise the contract with Arthur within two weeks.

Arthur is expected to take up coaching role online till this year's ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which is scheduled in India. The report added that Arthur will be available on the ground for very few assignments. The former coach has promised PCB to join the team in India for 50-overs mega event this year. Meanwhile, he will continue working for Derbyshire County Cricket Club as full-time coach.

Arthur's contract will be first-of-its-kind as PCB's management committee headed by Najam Sethi wants to occupy his services following his previous record with the national team. South Africa-hailed coach, who served as Pakistan's head coach from 2016-2019, will also suggest the names for batting and bowling coach. PCB will also appoint Arthur's assistant who will serve with the team on the ground in his absence. Arthur will be available to the players online.

Earlier this month, Sethi, in his press conference, hinted that Arthur will be brought in as head coach of the national side. "Mickey Arthur's chapter is not closed as of yet. I am in contact with him personally. His return is still on cards," the chairman management committee had said. Under Arthur's coaching, Pakistan won its first-ever Champions Trophy title in 2017. Pakistan also won record 11 consecutive T20I series.

Read Also Sri Lanka cricketers take to Twitter as they share emotional messages for outgoing coach Mickey...

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)