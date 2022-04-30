Mino Raiola, agent of star footballers like Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland dies aged 54: Family

Football super-agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54, his family announced on Saturday, April 30.

The Italian’s high-profile clients included Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

"In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was," Raiola’s family tweeted.

"Mino fought to the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it."

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:38 PM IST