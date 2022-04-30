e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Mino Raiola, agent of star footballers like Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland dies aged 54: Family

Mino Raiola, agent of star footballers like Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland dies aged 54: Family

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

Mino Raiola |
Mino Raiola |
Advertisement

Football super-agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54, his family announced on Saturday, April 30.

The Italian’s high-profile clients included Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

"In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was," Raiola’s family tweeted.

"Mino fought to the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it."

ALSO READ

Football super-agent Mino Raiola fumes over death reports Football super-agent Mino Raiola fumes over death reports

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:38 PM IST