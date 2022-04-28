Football super-agent Mino Raiola fumes over death reports

Football super-agent Mino Raiola expressed his anger over his death reports in Italy on Thursday.

The agent, who represents some of the biggest names in world football, such as Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, is reportedly hospitalised affter being critically ill.

But, earlier, report in Italian media suggested the 52-year-old had passed away.

Raiola took to Twitter to convey his disappointment over the false reports.

"Current health status for the ones wondering: p****d off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate," a tweet from Raiola's account read.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:42 PM IST