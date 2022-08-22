e-Paper Get App

MHAL Independence Cup hockey: Rajat Sharma slams 5 goals in Indian Navy easy victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
Pic for representation |

Mumbai: Indian Navy smoothly sailed past Don Bosco Academy charging to a 12round-1 victory in a first-round match of the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited (MHAL) organised Independence Cup hockey tournament, played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate on Monday.

Rajat Sharma was the star of Navy’s massive win as he pumped in five goals, while teammates Nitesh K. and Sanjit S. contributed two goals each. Pawan Kumar, Sushil K., and Aakib M. added one apiece as Navy sealed their margin of victory. Don Bosco Academy scored one through Deepak S. efforts.

In the second match, Union Bank of India romped to a convincing 13-1 win against India Rush. Suraj Shahi and Vinay Kumar, both notched up hat-tricks each while Rohan Patil scored two goals and Muthanna B.K., Mohit Kathoule, Iktidar Ishrat, Krunal Gohil, and Aamid Khan chipped in with one goal each to round-off the winning tally. Pranit M. struck the lone goal for the losing side.

Results : Indian Navy 12 (Rajat Sharma 5, Nitesh K. 2, Sanjit S. 2, Pawan K, Sushil K., Aakib K.) beat Don Bosco Academy 1 (Deepak S.).

Union Bank of India (Suraj Shahi 3, Vinay Kumar 3, Rohan Patil 2, Muthanna B.K., Mohit Kathoule, Iktidar Ishrat, Krunal Gohil, Aamid Khan) beat India Rush 1 (Pranit M.).

