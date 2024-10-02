'Meri Maa Ki Yaad Dila Di': PM Modi Thanks Neeraj Chopra's Mother In Heartfelt Letter For Sending Homemade 'Churma'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote a letter of thanks to Neeraj Chopra's mother for sending him homemade 'churma', which is a popular North Indian dish made with crushed ground wheat, ghee and sugar.

Neeraj met with the Indian PM at the banquet held for Modi's Jamaican counterpart in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The double-Olympic medalist took this opportunity to give the dessert to PM Modi, who enjoyed the delicacy and then thanked Saroj Devi for it.

Modi has churma at official banquet dinner

"Aaj is churma ko khane k baad aapko patra likhne se khood ko rok na saka (After consuming the churma I could not stop myself from writing this letter to you)," PM Modi wrote in his letter addressed to Saroja Devi.

“Neeraj (Chopra) bhai and I often discuss this Churma but I have become emotional after having it. This love-filled gift has reminded me of my mother,” PM Modi added.

Modi to have churma during Navratri

The former Gujarat Chief Minister then went on reveal that churma will be his diet of choice to break his fast during the Navratri festival.

"In these nine days of fasting during Navratri, your churma has become a significant part of my diet.

"Just as the meals you prepare energise Neeraj to win medals for our country, this churma will empower me to continue my service to the nation," he wrote.

Javelin star done with 2024 season

Neeraj Chopra's 2024 season finished with a second-place finish at the Diamond League in Brussels which came after his silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to clinch back to back medals at the Summer Games after his javelin gold at Tokyo 2020.

The 26-year-old is back in India and has set his sights next on the 2025 Tokyo World Championships where he's targeting a podium finish.