 'Another Painful Challenge For Me': Neeraj Chopra Reveals Sustaining Hand Injury After Falling Agonizingly Short Of Winning Diamond League Final
Neeraj Chopra took to X and revealed that he has fractured the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during Diamond League final.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has revealed to have sustained an injury on his left hand amid the Diamond League final held in Brussels on Sunday. In a lengthy statement on X, the 26-year-old said he looks back on his season with pride and hopes to carry all the learnings into the upcoming one.

The Haryana-born athlete finished 2nd in the Diamond League throw final with a best throw of 87.86 meters at the King Baudouin Stadium. As a result, he fell one centimeter short of Anderson Peters of Grenada as he finished of 87.87 meters, while Germany's Julian Weber stood third with a distance 85.97 meters.

Meanwhile, Neeraj wrote on X that it was a painful challenge for him, but lauded his team for helping him come this far in the competition.

"As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year - about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more. On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels."

"I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go" - Neeraj Chopra

The youngster also declared that that he ended the season on track as he desired and thanked everyone involved in this journey of his. He added:

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go. I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025. Jai Hind."

