'Another Painful Challenge For Me': Neeraj Chopra Reveals Sustaining Hand Injury After Falling Agonizingly Short Of Winning Diamond League Final

Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has revealed to have sustained an injury on his left hand amid the Diamond League final held in Brussels on Sunday. In a lengthy statement on X, the 26-year-old said he looks back on his season with pride and hopes to carry all the learnings into the upcoming one.

The Haryana-born athlete finished 2nd in the Diamond League throw final with a best throw of 87.86 meters at the King Baudouin Stadium. As a result, he fell one centimeter short of Anderson Peters of Grenada as he finished of 87.87 meters, while Germany's Julian Weber stood third with a distance 85.97 meters.

Meanwhile, Neeraj wrote on X that it was a painful challenge for him, but lauded his team for helping him come this far in the competition.

"As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year - about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more. On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels."

"I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go" - Neeraj Chopra

The youngster also declared that that he ended the season on track as he desired and thanked everyone involved in this journey of his. He added:

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go. I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025. Jai Hind."