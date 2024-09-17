 Watch: European Female Fan Ask Neeraj Chopra For His Phone Number; Here’s What Happened Next
Watch: European Female Fan Ask Neeraj Chopra For His Phone Number; Here's What Happened Next

Neeraj Chopra is a celebrated javelin thrower, whose exceptional performances on the global stage have earned him widespread acclaim.

Suraj Alva Updated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra's journey from a small village in Haryana to becoming an international sports icon is truly inspiring. His humility and grace make him a role model for aspiring athletes around the world. Chopra, the celebrated javelin thrower, whose exceptional performances on the global stage have earned him widespread acclaim.

Recently a video went viral on social media, where a European fan boldly asked Neeraj Chopra for his phone number.

In the clip, Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, is seen signing autographs and posing for photos with fans. When one of the young women requests his number, Chopra politely declines.

The location of the video is still unclear but it could have been filmed after the Diamond League final in Brussels, where Chopra narrowly missed out on another title, finishing just one centimeter behind the winner Anderson Peters of Granada.

Neeraj Chopra competes in Diamond League with injury

After wrapping up the 2024 season with a silver medal at the Diamond League in Brussels Neeraj Chopra recently revealed that he had suffered a fracture in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand during practice.

The indian javelin star however competed in the finals. Despite the injury, Chopra expressed gratitude for his team's support, which allowed him to compete in the final event of the athletics season.

Taking to social media he wrote "On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels."

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end the season strong. Although I didn’t meet my own expectations, this season has been a great learning experience. I'm determined to come back stronger and fully fit for 2025. Thank you all for your support. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025. Jai Hind."

