Mercedes Drivers Lewis Hamilton & George Russell Attended By Doctors After Suffering From 'Borderline Heatstroke' Post Singapore GP

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton | Image: Mercedes F1/ Instagram

The Mercedes F1 team failed to make the podium yet against at the Singapore GP. While George Russell finished fourth, Lewis Hamilton completed the race in the sixth place. However both drivers were unable to complete their media commitments after suffering 'Heatstroke' post the race. The Singapore GP.

Team boss Toto Wolff while explaining drivers struggle with heat said “They did not feel well, borderline heatstroke or something like that but they have had water. They would not have been able to go to the (media) pen. There were no bad feelings or any annoyance."

The Singapore Grand Prix is considered one of the most brutal races on the Formula 1 calendar as the drivers have to contend with high temperatures and energy-sapping humidity levels.

A Mercedes spokesman said that both drivers were recovering from evening race exertions. He said, “Unfortunately neither George or Lewis will be attending the media pen this evening as they recover from the exertions of this evening’s race.”

Lewis Hamilton and George Russel share their thoughts on current season

Speaking about the race, Hamilton in Mercedes’ post-race press release said “It is hard to describe the range of emotions you feel when we have a difficult race like that.

“This year continues to be a testing one for everyone, but we are all pushing as hard as we can. We don’t always get things right and that was the case today with our strategy."

Russell, on the other hand said that Mercedes have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks to understand why we’ve struggled to challenge at the front in the past few races. He said “We will work hard to get on top of it though and hopefully the updates we bring to the next race in Austin will help us take a step closer to the front.”