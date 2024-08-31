F1: Kimi Antonelli Named Lewis Hamilton's Replacement At Mercedes For 2025, Day After Horrific Crash; WATCH

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team has officially announced that 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli will join George Russell as their new driver for the 2025 season. Antonelli is set to replace none other than Lewis Hamilton, the most successful driver in Formula One history.

Hamilton, a British racing legend, is moving to Scuderia Ferrari next season after an incredible 11-year stint with Mercedes.

During his time with the team, he secured a record-tying seven Driver’s Championship titles, cementing his place in F1 history.

Antonelli's Big Break

Antonelli’s promotion to the top tier of racing was confirmed just hours after a dramatic debut in Free Practice 1, where he crashed the pricey F1W15 car after only five laps. Despite this rocky start, the young Italian quickly bounced back and managed to qualify sixth in F2 later that day.

Antonelli was all smiles when the news broke. “It’s an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025,” he said.

“Reaching F1 has been a dream since I was a kid. I’m incredibly grateful to the team for their support and belief in me. I’m still learning, but I’m ready for this opportunity and will focus on delivering the best possible results for the team."

Russell and Antonelli: A Junior Program Success Story

Both Russell and Antonelli came up through the Mercedes junior program, with Russell joining the Silver Arrows in 2017. Antonelli’s journey has been equally impressive.

After dominating in karting, where he won titles in the FIA Karting European Championship and WSK Euro Series, he transitioned to single-seaters and quickly made his mark.

He won the ADAC and Italian Formula 4 titles in 2022, followed by the Formula Regional European Championship in 2023.

In 2024, Antonelli stepped up to FIA Formula 2, where he has excelled, already claiming two victories, including a standout performance in the Feature Race in Budapest.

With this track record, the future looks bright for Mercedes' newest star.