MCA U-19 cricket: Karnatak SA, Parsee Gym to clash in final

Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) and Parsee Gymkhana registered fluent semi-final victories to set up a clash in the final of the MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament 2021-22, organized by Mangrol Sports Club in association with Pulse Sports Events Entertainment.

In a low-scoring semi-final encounter, Karnatak SA produced a good all-round performance to hand Bombay Gymkhana a 6-wicket defeat at the Bombay Gymkhana ground. Bombay Gymkhana who were sent in to bat, were bowled out for 156 runs in 36.1 overs and in reply Karnatak SA easily chased down the target reaching 157 for 4 wickets in 36.1 overs.

In the other semi-final, a splendid effort with bat and ball from all-rounder Nutan Goel, who smashed a 66-ball 100 runs and then picked up 3 wickets for 12 runs, powered Parsee Gymkhana to a commanding 120-run victory against Young Maharashtra CC at the SRT ground, Kandivali. Thanks to Goel’s big knock Parsee Gymkhana piled up a mammoth total of 245 for 9 wickets in 40 overs. Later, Goel and the other Parsee Gymkhana bowlers Nishit Bhalla (2 for 14), Aman Khan (2 for 19), and Devam Gohil (2 for 51) destroyed the Young Maharashtra batting which collapsed for 125 all out in 28.3 overs.

Brief scores

Bombay Gymkhana: 156 all out, 36.1 overs (Sumit Mishra 61; Prayag Kumar 4/25, Vedant Gadia 3/50) lost to Karnatak SA 157 for 4 wickets, 36.1 overs (Harsh Rane 47, Mayur Tarde 38, Vedant Gadia 30 not out). Result: Karnatak SA won by 6 wickets.

Parsee Gymkhana: 245 for 9 wickets, 40 overs (Nutan Goel 100 (66-balls, 8x4s, 4x6s), Saquib Mulani 46; Harshal Waghmare 2/29, Umar Khan 2/38) beat Young Maharashtra CC 125 all out, in 28.3 overs (Umar Khan 42; Nutan Goel 3/12, Nishit Bhalla 2/14, Aman Khan 2/19, Devam Gohil 2/51). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 120 runs.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:53 PM IST