Manu Bhaker To Contest Elections For ISSF Athletes Committee For 2026–2030 Term | File photo

New Delhi: India’s Double Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker is set to contest the elections for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes Committee for the 2026–2030 term, having been nominated as a candidate in the Pistol category. One of 10 candidates vying for two elected positions in the discipline, Manu has outlined an athlete-centric vision aimed at strengthening the sport and creating a more supportive, sustainable and progressive environment for shooters worldwide.

Read Also Who Was Jesús de Miguel? Spanish Footballer Passes Away At 30 After Horrific Collision Goalkeeper

Having experienced the demands and challenges of competing at the highest level, Manu believes that athletes must have a stronger voice in decisions that shape the future of their sport. Her vision focuses on addressing key aspects of an athlete’s journey, from competition formats and financial opportunities to mental well-being, career security and representation within the sport’s governing structure.

A key priority in her agenda is safeguarding the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event and securing its long-term future in the Olympic programme. She also aims to advocate for greater stability in technical rules across Olympic cycles, enabling athletes to prepare with greater consistency and confidence. Additionally, she intends to push for better prize money across ISSF World Cups and explore greater commercial opportunities through television-friendly competition formats that can attract broadcasters and sponsors while creating more value for athletes.

Recognising the need to expand shooting’s global appeal, Manu also wants to leverage social media and digital platforms to bring the sport closer to new audiences. Equally important to her vision is ensuring that athletes have accessible and meaningful representation, with their concerns reaching ISSF leadership directly. She proposes a secure and confidential grievance redressal mechanism to enable timely and transparent resolution of athlete concerns, alongside stronger mental health support through sports psychology programmes and designated quiet zones at ISSF events.

Looking beyond their competitive careers, Manu also wants to advocate for practical financial security and career-transition pathways that help athletes build sustainable lives after retirement from sport.

Speaking about her candidature, Manu Bhaker said, “It is an honour to be nominated for the ISSF Athletes Committee. Having competed at the highest level, I have experienced first-hand both the opportunities and challenges that come with being an international athlete. I believe that athletes should not just be participants in the sport but also active voices in shaping its future. My vision is to work towards greater stability in competition rules, better financial and commercial opportunities, stronger athlete welfare systems and a more accessible platform for athletes to raise their concerns. I want to contribute towards building an environment where athletes feel heard, supported and secure, both during and beyond their sporting careers.”

The ISSF Athletes Committee serves as an important link between athletes and the international governing body, providing a platform for competitors to contribute to discussions concerning the development and governance of shooting sport. Its responsibilities include gathering athlete feedback, advising on rules and regulations, advocating improved competition conditions and athlete welfare, and working towards the promotion of clean sport.

The election will take place during the competition days of the ISSF World Championship 300m Rifle in Cairo, from 17–19 October 2026, and the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Doha, from 3–13 November 2026. All athletes who are at least 18 years old and actively participating as athletes at either of these World Championships will be eligible to vote. Each eligible athlete can vote for a maximum of two candidates in each discipline, with a total of six candidates across the three categories.

Manu’s candidature adds another dimension to a career that has already made history for Indian shooting. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, she became the first Indian athlete in independent India’s history to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics, securing bronze in the women’s 10m Air Pistol and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event alongside Sarabjot Singh.