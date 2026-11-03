'Such A Brainless Decision If They Trade Arshdeep Singh': Netizens React As Hardik Pandya's Reported Move To PBKS Sparks IPL 2027 Trade Frenzy

Hardik Pandya's Reported Move To PBKS Sparks IPL 2027 Trade Frenzy |

The reported possibility of Hardik Pandya joining Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027 has sparked a debate among cricket fans. With India pacer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod reportedly emerging as potential trade options, supporters have started discussing whether the proposed deal would benefit both franchises.

According to reports, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are in advanced negotiations over the blockbuster exchange. The proposed deal could see Hardik move to the Ricky Ponting-coached franchise, while Arshdeep and Vishnu Vinod head to Mumbai. Although the two teams are reportedly close to reaching an agreement, the trade is yet to receive official confirmation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens React As Hardik Pandya's Reported Move To PBKS Sparks IPL 2027 Trade Frenzy

The biggest talking point among Punjab Kings supporters is the possibility of losing Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer has been a key part of Punjab's bowling attack, and some fans have questioned the decision to consider trading him. One supporter expressed concern, writing, "Bhai ye arshdeep ka kya scene hai, ek hi toh bowler hai punjab ke paas vo bhi trade krdoge kya."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Indians supporters, meanwhile, have their own reasons to debate the reported development. While Arshdeep's potential arrival could strengthen their pace attack, Hardik's possible departure would mark another significant change for the franchise. The all-rounder's previous association with Mumbai and his role as captain have made the reported transfer particularly interesting for fans.

With the November 17 retention deadline approaching, the proposed deal has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of IPL 2027. Whether fans view it as a smart squad-building move or an expensive gamble, the final decision will depend on the franchises and IPL approval. For now, the trade remains unconfirmed, and supporters will be waiting for an official announcement.