Manu Bhakar Shares Video of Tumbling And Holding Leg While Learning Black Flip In Garden

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker shared a video on her social media account while trying to learn backflip in the garden. In the clip shared on her Instagram story, the shooter can be seen tumbling onto the ground and catching leg.

Currently Bhakar has decided to take some time off from shooting and spend some time on herself after her Paris Olympics heroics. At the Paris Olympics, the 22-year-old Bhaker made history by winning bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where she was paired with Sarabjot Singh.

Besides trying to handle the newfound fame, Bhaker also has a long list of interests ranging from horse riding and skating to Bharatnatyam and playing the violin.

Manu’s love for horse riding is particularly evident, as she had earlier mentioned eagerly awaiting the end of the Olympics to get back into the saddle.

Manu Bhaker rested for ISSF World Cup Final

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) recently announced a 23-member Indian squad for the tournament, which will cover rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines.

However Manu Bhaker was not included in the squad as she is on a three-month break. The ISSF World Cup Final, set to take place from October 13 to 18 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The squad features nine members from the Paris Olympics team which returned with three bronze medals. A total of 11 Indian Olympians will gun for the title of the best shooter of the year along with the world's best in 12 individual Olympic events.