From 'Missing Indian Food' In Paris To Reading Gita To Relieve All Tension: Manu Bhaker Reveals The Secrets Behind Her Olympics Success

Manu Bhaker is currently the toast of the nation with her stupendous exploits at the Paris Olympics but the celebrated shooter is aiming for gold as far as LA 2028 is concerned.

After a lot of waiting and follow-ups, the double Olympic medallist sat down to share her thoughts in an exclusive virtual interview with The Free Press Journal from the Taj Vivanta, Faridabad.

Manu Bhaker Exclusive with FPJ

Q: How does it feel to be a double Olympic medallist in a single Olympics and the first female Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal?

A: "I feel really, really good. We were also prepared, we were looking forward to the medals at the Olympic Games, my coach Jaspal Rana and myself. We were very well prepared. Everything was addressed in the training sessions. Mental health, physical health, technically we were very sound. So, we were definitely hoping for a medal but how many medals and what the colour of the medal would be, these factors we did not think about. Now, I'm happy that I have two bronze medals and one fourth place finish. I will try to work harder in the future.

Q: You recently put up an Instagram post about your much younger self and how things are now. You feel life has come a full circle for you now?

A: It feels incredible that I've come so far in my journey and I didn't give up in my low phases. Even when I was struggling I was trying my best to survive and try and go at the same pace. At times, it was difficult for me to maintain the same level of training and performance. But now that I've come so far, it feels incredible that I did not give up in my journey. I was consistent with my performances and put in a lot of hard work.

Q: What do you think went right for you in Paris and what were the learnings from Tokyo?..

A: Tokyo taught me many, many lessons and one of which is being mentally more strong and confident. The other was technically being more prepared. With your equipments, you have to be careful and more prepared. How to deal with pressure in major matches and how to forget what happened in the previous match, so you're ready for the next match.

Q: Your coach Jaspal Rana has been a big part of your success at the Olympics. Tell us how your relationship with him has helped you and what does he bring to the table in terms of your performance.

A: Definitely, you're correct. He played a huge role in terms of giving me my confidence back because earlier I was kind of not very confident in my performances. I was working so hard but I mean I was not able to get the results. So when he came around, the dynamic changed. The way we used to work back in 2018, 2019 and 2020, it was back to that style. First few months, we were little formal with each other but later on we caught up with the pace. He is like a Godfather to me and guides me in many things including sports, my personal life, the kind of decisions I should be making for my future. So he tries to contribute in everything. Even in matches, the kind of confidence he has in me, its sometimes scary. It feels good that he has faith in me.

Q: You were part of the TOPS program of the government if I'm not wrong. How much of a help were the schemes in preparing for the Olympics?..

A: For me, I have been a part of TOPS since 2018 and for any help, they do have clauses and all. As much as they can help, they've been up on their toes and have been ready to help me. May it be equipment, may it be travel. Importing a pistol or whatever it is. They've always had a positive approach towards helping me.

Q: What is your target for LA Olympics in 2028?.

A: As soon as the Tokyo Olympics ended, the very next thought was how I can do better at Paris. The journey was not very good. At times, I was anxious about my performance and anxious about how I was doing my career. but I mean as soon as the Paris Olympics ended, the goal was a gold medal and I feel the dream continues for now and it will be LA 2028 for me. I will try to change the colour of the medal and win as many medals as I can win for my country.

Q: How do you feel about the new found attention that you are getting now?..

A: It's incredible that people feel and appreciate what I do in my life. They really recognise what I do and appreciate the results I have got. I'm sure in the future they will expect even more from me. I will always have the pressure of expectation from them. You can only expect it from someone who can deliver or has delivered. Also, I've seen the lows as well. After Tokyo, I don't get attached to this.

Q: Tell us a bit about your family and their reaction to your performance in Paris?..

A: So, I used to call them every single day after my training sessions and matches. Nobody used to talk about shooting or the training routines or how the match went. This was the line, nobody is going to talk about shooting and nobody is going to talk about Indian food. I was missing Indian food so much that nobody is going to eat in front of me. They've always been there through the highs and lows and I can't thank them enough. Especially, my mother she has been incredibly supportive and motivating for me. When I was on the verge of giving up, she was the one who told me to hold on and give it some time.

Q: You were the flag bearer alongside PR Sreejesh during the closing ceremony of the Olympics. Your thoughts on that.

A: Carrying your country's flag at the Olympics, which is the most prestigious event. Going there is a dream for millions of people. So for me, I will always cherish it. It is such an incredible experience and sharing it with Sreejesh bhaiyya, I couldn't have asked for a better moment. He made it so easy for me, cracking jokes and all and I was not even nervous. It's something that I will always cherish.

Q: You credited the Bhagavad Gita after you won your first bronze medal in Paris. How has the Gita positively impacted your approach towards the sport and life?..

A: My mother is a Sanskrit and Hindi lecturer, so in my childhood days she would tell me about a few shlokas here and there. Tell me things about Indian history and mythology. I would like to call it history. I have always known about the Gita but its only recently that I decided to dig in deeper and study thoroughly about it. It's been around five months and reading 2-3 shlokas every day especially when I'm training and heading for a competition. One prominent phrase that we have in The Gita is to do your karma and not worry about the result. I always carry that with me. It just relieves me with all the tension.