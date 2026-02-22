 Mann Ki Baat's 131st Episode: PM Modi Praises Indian-Origin Cricketers Playing For Foreign Teams, Highlights 'Speciality Of Bhartiyata'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mann Ki Baat, praised Indian-origin cricketers representing countries like Canada, USA, and Oman in the T20 World Cup. He said they reflect ‘Bhartiyata’ by staying connected to their matrabhoomi while contributing to their karmabhoomi. Emphasising that sports unite people, he said such players make both India and their adopted nations proud.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Mann Ki Baat's 131st Episode: PM Modi Praises Indian-Origin Cricketers Playing For Foreign Teams, Highlights 'Speciality Of Bhartiyata' | File Pic & IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Indian-origin cricketers playing in foreign teams and emphasised the significance of 'Bhartiyata' and noted that wherever Indians travel, they maintain a strong connection to their roots in their 'matrabhoomi' (motherland) while also contributing to the development of their 'karmabhoomi' (place of duty).

He highlighted the importance of sports in everyone's life, stressing that "One who plays, blooms", adding that sports "unite us".

Addressing the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Nowadays, you must be watching T20 World Cup matches. I am sure that while watching a match, you must be eyeing a particular player. The jersey may belong to another country, but on hearing their name, you realise that he is from our country. The moment gives you a slight happiness because the player is of indian origin and is playing for the country where his family settled."

"They step onto the field wearing the jersey of their country and wholeheartedly represent that nation," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the Canadian cricket team has the highest number of Indian-origin players. He mentioned that the team's captain, Dilpreet Bajwa, was born in Punjab's Gurdaspur, and Naveneet Dhaliwal is from Chandigarh. He also mentioned the names of Harsh Thaker and Shreyas Movva, and said that several players like these are "making both Canada and India proud".

PM Modi also mentioned that the USA cricket team, and said, "America's team has many players from India's domestic cricket. The American team's captain, Monank Patel, has played for Gujarat's U-16 and U-18 teams. Mumbai's Saurabh, Harmeet Singh, and Delhi's Milind Kumar are all proud of the American team."

He also stated that several players in the Oman cricket team have played in different states of India and mentioned the names of Jatinder Singh, Vinayak Shukla, Karan, Jai and Ashish.

"India-origin players are also creating a place for themselves in the teams of New Zealand, UAE and Italy too. Many such Indian-origin players are bringing pride to their countries and becoming an inspiration for the youth there," he said.

"This is the speciality of Bhartiyata. Wherever they go, Indians remain connected to the roots of their motherland, and they also contribute to the development of their karmabhoomi," the Prime Minister added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

