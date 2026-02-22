'Aap Karte Hai Motivate Hum Log Ko': Ishan Kishan's Heartwarming Response To Fan Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs SA Super 8 Clash; Video

yushCricket32/X

A heartwarming moment unfolded at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of India’s crucial Super 8 clash when Ishan Kishan responded humbly to a fan who asked him to share a few motivational words. Instead of delivering a rehearsed speech, the wicketkeeper-batter smiled and said, “Aap karte hai motivate hum log ko,” meaning, “You are the ones who motivate us.”

The exchange quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Kishan’s grounded attitude and genuine appreciation for supporters. As Team India gears up for the high-stakes Super 8 campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the young cricketer’s words served as a reminder of the powerful bond between players and fans.

India’s campaign begins against South Africa national cricket team, and anticipation is at fever pitch. The atmosphere in Ahmedabad has already been electric, with supporters turning up in large numbers to back the Men in Blue. Kishan’s candid reply perfectly captured the sentiment that while players inspire millions on the field, it is the unwavering support from the stands that fuels their passion and performance.

As India prepares for one of its most important matches of the tournament, moments like these underline the emotional connection that makes cricket more than just a game in the country.

Ishan Kishan Tries Not To Laugh During Abhishek Sharma's Pep Talk For Team India Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Super 8 Clash; Video

In a light-hearted moment ahead of India’s Super 8 T20 World Cup match against South Africa national cricket team, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was spotted trying hard not to laugh during a spirited pep talk by fellow youngster Abhishek Sharma.

The video, shared by the BCCI, shows the squad gathered in a huddle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sharma, yet to open his account in the tournament, stepped into the center and delivered a charged-up Punjabi war cry, ending with “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akaal.” His enthusiastic delivery drew cheers and laughter from teammates, with Kishan struggling to maintain a straight face, capturing a candid, human side of the Indian dressing room.

The incident highlighted Sharma’s role in boosting team morale, proving that even without runs on the scoreboard, his energy and leadership in the dressing room remain invaluable as India prepares for a crucial clash against South Africa.