Man United vs Man City EPL match: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Manchester Derby: Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the first derby of the season. Eight straight wins in all competitions. Nine straight wins at Old Trafford. United, no longer burdened with the baggage that came with having Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad, is brimming with confidence under Erik ten Hag and out to make amends for an embarrassing 6-3 loss to City in early October.

Rampaging Man City

On current form, City are the team that should be most fearful. Back-to-back wins over Chelsea last week, in the league then the FA Cup, seemed to put City back on track, but a loss to Southampton in the League Cup on Wednesday not only ended the team's hunt for a quadruple of trophies but raised questions about the strength in depth of Pep Guardiola's squad in certain areas.

City have dropped points in two of its last four league games — both at home, in a 2-1 loss to Brentford and a 1-1 draw with Everton — and, currently, does not look like the machine that can go on a long winning run to take control of a title race, as Guardiola's teams have done in the past.

When: January 14, 2023

Where to Watch: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Timing: 6 pm IST onwards

