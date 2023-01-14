Wout a signing! Manchester United fans excited after EPL club confirm Wout Weghorst loan deal

Wout Weghorst |

Manchester United has moved to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo by signing Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season. United manager Erik ten Hag was determined to bolster his attack following Ronaldo's exit in November. Weghorst, who was already on loan at Turkish club Besiktas, will not be eligible to play against Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday because he was not registered in time.

"Wout has a consistent goalscoring record across several European leagues, and his attributes will add a further dimension to our squad," United football director John Murtough said on Friday. Weghorst appears an unlikely replacement for Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated by United in November after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised Ten Hag and the club owners.

Ronaldo has since signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. "I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United," Weghorst said. "I've played against the club in the past and it's a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I've seen United's progress under Erik ten Hag and can't wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims. Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club." Ten Hag was keen to bring in cover in attack to boost his team's push for Champions League qualification and its pursuit of a trophy in his first season in charge.

Official, confirmed. Wout Weghorst is new Manchester United player on loan from Burnley 🔴🤝🏻 #MUFC



Weghorst: “I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag. Whatever happens in the next months, I can promise to give all my best to the club for as long as I am here”, he says. pic.twitter.com/Xf4NBAR8h2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023

Fans took to social media to share their excitement.

