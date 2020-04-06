Man City manager Pep Guardiola's mother passes away due to coronavirus

Manchester City have confirmed that Dolors Sala Carrió, Pep Guardiola's mother, has passed away after contracting coronavirus at the age of 82.

They wrote on Twitter: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82-year-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."