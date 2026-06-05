Maharashtra Fencers Clinch Bronze In Under-17 Épée At Cadet National Championship | file photo

Mumbai: Four young fencers from Maharashtra made the state proud by winning the bronze medal in the Under-17 Épée category at the 21st Cadet National Fencing Championship, organised by the Fencing Association of India at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

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The championship bouts were held at Shivalik Hall in the Manohar Sarkar Stadium.

The Maharashtra team comprised Kiara Purandare from Mumbai, Janhvi Jadhav from Latur, Vidhi Patil from Pune, and Sarang Shetkar from Nashik. Three of the four participants competed in the bout against Haryana. Kiara and Janhvi scored 15 points each, while Vidhi scored 13 points. Despite a strong performance, Maharashtra lost to Haryana.

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The championship saw participation from more than 650 athletes representing 28 states. Competitions were held across the Foil, Épée, and Sabre categories. The tournament served as an important platform for top-ranking athletes seeking qualification for broader national and international sporting circuits.

Haryana secured the gold medal, Punjab won silver, while Maharashtra finished with the bronze.