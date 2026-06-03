Maharashtra Govt Plans Uniform Sports Infrastructure Policy To Boost Safety For Women Athletes |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar has directed officials to formulate a state-wide policy mandating essential facilities such as model toilets, separate changing rooms, adequate lighting and CCTV surveillance at all sports grounds across Maharashtra.



Chairing a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Pawar said the initiative aims to provide a safer, more dignified and athlete-friendly environment, particularly for women sportspersons who have been bringing laurels to the state and the country at national and international competitions.



She emphasized that while infrastructure development remains crucial, ensuring basic amenities and security at sports venues is equally important for encouraging greater participation of women in sports. The proposed policy will seek to establish uniform standards for sports facilities across the state.





Pawar noted that the government has adopted an athlete-centric approach under its new sports policy and is implementing various initiatives to strengthen the sports ecosystem from the grassroots to the international level. She said quality infrastructure, professional training, financial support, nutrition, coaching guidance and a safe environment are key factors in nurturing sporting talent.



The Deputy Chief Minister directed all concerned departments to work in coordination and prepare a comprehensive action plan for the creation of essential facilities at sports grounds. Officials also reviewed the existing status of amenities available to women athletes and discussed measures to bridge infrastructure gaps across Maharashtra.

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