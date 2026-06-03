Fact Check: FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches To Live Stream On Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel? Here's Truth Behind Viral Claims

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches To Live Stream On Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel? Truth Behind Viral Claims | X

Mumbai, June 3: A viral post is being widely shared on social media, claiming that all the 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be streamed live on football star Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel. The viral claims are not backed by any official announcement. Neither FIFA nor Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the tournament will be available on his personal YouTube channel.

The confusion appears to have come from reports about CazeTV, a Brazilian sports content platform that has secured the rights to stream all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Brazil. Ronaldo is an investor in LiveMode which is the company linked to CrazeTV. However, this does not mean that the matches will be shown live on his own YouTube channel

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As of now, there is no official statement claiming that Ronaldo's YouTube channel "UR Cristiano" will broadcast World Cup matches. FIFA has also not announced any such arrangement. Broadcast and streaming rights for the tournament are sold separately in different countries and regions.

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Therefore, the claim that all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be broadcast live on Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel is misleading. The only confirmed development is that Ronaldo-backed platform has secured the streaming rights in Brazil. However, viewing arrangements in other markets will depend on local broadcasters and rights holders.