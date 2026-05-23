Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Note For Al Nassr Fans After Winning First Saudi Pro League Title | X

Riyadh, May 23: Cristiano Ronaldo shared an emotional social media post for Al Nassr FC fans after helping the club to win the Saudi Pro League for the first time since his arrival in 2023. Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr defeated Damac FC 4-1 to seal the league title on the final matchday of the season. The victory helped Al Nassr finish two points ahead of rivals Al Hilal SFC and claim their 11th Saudi league crown.

After the win, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official social media post and said, "Nassrawis… what a season. From day one, we knew what we wanted and what it would take to get there. We worked, fought and gave everything in every training and every game. It wasn’t an easy road, but we did it together. Thank you for believing in us and standing by our side every step of the way."

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Al Nassr entered the final league game under pressure after missing a chance to secure the title earlier following a late draw against Al Hilal. The team also suffered disappointment in the AFC Champions League Two final. HYowever, Jorge Jesus' side bounced back strongly against Damac.

Former Liverpool FC winger Sadio Mane opened the scoring before Kingsley Coman added another goal. Ronaldo then netted twice to complete the win and take his league tally to 28 goals for the season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen emotional after being substituted late in the match to a standing ovation from the crowd. Ronaldo has now won league titles in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia during his legendary career.