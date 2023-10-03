Maharashtra: Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Division Boys, Pune Girls Win U-17 Volleyball Tournament In Boisar

U-17 volleyball winners (boys) | FPJ

The boys' team of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Division and the Girls' team of Pune were the winners of the state-level under-17 volleyball competition which was held at Boisar.

Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Pune in coordination with the Palghar District Sports Department had organised state level under-17 years volleyball competition for boys and girls at Dr SD Vartak Vidyalaya Boisar.

The tournament was held on Oct 2 and 3 with 16 teams each of boys and girls participating from Latur, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Charapati Shambhajinagar, Pune, Nasik and Mumbai divisions.

The boys' finals were played between teams of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune division teams. The girls' finals were played between the Pune and Kolhapur division teams.

The boys’ Mumbai team and girls' Latur team stood in third place. Ashad Shaiekh and Shreya Gotaskar were honoured as the best players of the tournament.

Palghar Zillha Parishad President Prakash Nikam inaugurated the completion and Darell Dmello the president of Palghar District Principals Association distributed the prizes.

