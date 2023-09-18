 AIFF U-17 Girls' National Football: Sanika Bhosale To Lead Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAIFF U-17 Girls' National Football: Sanika Bhosale To Lead Maharashtra

AIFF U-17 Girls' National Football: Sanika Bhosale To Lead Maharashtra

Shriya More of Mumbai District has been named as the vice-captain of the team which was selected after a month-long selection-cum-training sessions at the Cooperage ground.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
article-image

Sanika Bhosale of Kolhapur District has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra (WIFA) team that will participate in the AIFF Junior (Under-17) Girls’ National Football Championship 2023-24, to be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha from September 20 to 30, 2023.

The 22-member team was announced by WIFA Hon. Gen. Secretary Souter Vaz on Monday.

Shriya More of Mumbai District has been named as the vice-captain of the team which was selected after a month-long selection-cum-training sessions at the Cooperage ground.

Sachin Narsappa (Mumbai District) is the head coach, while the assistant coach is Ashish Katara (Pune District). Krystalle Aguiar of Thane District and Vedika Gujarathi of Nashik District will accompany the team as manager and physio respectively.

The team

Sanika Bhosale (C), Aditi Dhere, Shrutika Suryawanshi, Pratyusha Nalawade (all Kolhapur); Nikita Desai, Sanaya Irani, Sandhya Kewat, Laxmi Vishwakarma, Anushka Mohite, Shweta Malangave, Shriya More (V-c), Divya Basantani, Yashika Tejwani (all Mumbai); Nyasa Bondre, Zoya Khan, Harleen Sokhi (all Thane); Tanaya Gaikwad, Tejaswini Thapa, Sheen Sharma (all Pune); Siddhi Dobhada (Raigad), Anchal Baraikar (Gondia), Tanisha Shirshul (Ahmednagar).

Head coach: Sachin Narsappa (Mumbai), Assistant coach: Ashish Katara (Pune), Manager: Krystalle Aguiar (Thane), Physio: Vedika Gujarathi (Nashik).

Read Also
Mumbai Football League: Women's Premier Division: PIFA Sports Scores Huge 6-0 Victory
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

County Championship 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara Suspended For 1 Match After Sussex Gets 12-Point Penalty

County Championship 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara Suspended For 1 Match After Sussex Gets 12-Point Penalty

Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Sakib Under Fire Over Misogynist FB Post After Dream Debut vs India In Asia...

Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Sakib Under Fire Over Misogynist FB Post After Dream Debut vs India In Asia...

'We Want To Create New Memories For Our Fans': Virat Kohli Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

'We Want To Create New Memories For Our Fans': Virat Kohli Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

SLC Gives ₹13 Lakh To Sri Lanka's 'Legendary Cheerleader' Percy Abeysekera For His Wellbeing

SLC Gives ₹13 Lakh To Sri Lanka's 'Legendary Cheerleader' Percy Abeysekera For His Wellbeing

'He Sacrificed His International Runs For Team’s Trophies': Gautam Gambhir's Big Claim On MS Dhoni

'He Sacrificed His International Runs For Team’s Trophies': Gautam Gambhir's Big Claim On MS Dhoni