AIFF U-17 Girls' National Football: Sanika Bhosale To Lead Maharashtra

Sanika Bhosale of Kolhapur District has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra (WIFA) team that will participate in the AIFF Junior (Under-17) Girls’ National Football Championship 2023-24, to be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha from September 20 to 30, 2023.

The 22-member team was announced by WIFA Hon. Gen. Secretary Souter Vaz on Monday.

Shriya More of Mumbai District has been named as the vice-captain of the team which was selected after a month-long selection-cum-training sessions at the Cooperage ground.

Sachin Narsappa (Mumbai District) is the head coach, while the assistant coach is Ashish Katara (Pune District). Krystalle Aguiar of Thane District and Vedika Gujarathi of Nashik District will accompany the team as manager and physio respectively.

The team

Sanika Bhosale (C), Aditi Dhere, Shrutika Suryawanshi, Pratyusha Nalawade (all Kolhapur); Nikita Desai, Sanaya Irani, Sandhya Kewat, Laxmi Vishwakarma, Anushka Mohite, Shweta Malangave, Shriya More (V-c), Divya Basantani, Yashika Tejwani (all Mumbai); Nyasa Bondre, Zoya Khan, Harleen Sokhi (all Thane); Tanaya Gaikwad, Tejaswini Thapa, Sheen Sharma (all Pune); Siddhi Dobhada (Raigad), Anchal Baraikar (Gondia), Tanisha Shirshul (Ahmednagar).

Head coach: Sachin Narsappa (Mumbai), Assistant coach: Ashish Katara (Pune), Manager: Krystalle Aguiar (Thane), Physio: Vedika Gujarathi (Nashik).