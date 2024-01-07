'Made Me Laugh': Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Back At Michael Vaughan's 'Under-Achieving' Tag For Team India

Ravichandran Ashwin and Michael Vaughan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hit back on Michael Vaughan's comments of calling their them the 'most under-achieving' one in sports history. While the veteran cricketer admitted to India's failure in winning the ICC trophies, he stated that their Test side has performed well regardless of the conditions, achieving favourable results.

Following India's heavy innings-defeat to South Africa at Centurion, Vaughan pointed out that India is the most 'under-achieving' sports team in history, as part of Fox Cricket's Panel. The former England captain pointed out that India haven't won an ICC trophy since 2013 despite having the requisite skillset and all the resources.

Ashwin stated that Vaughan's comments made him laugh and recalled how well Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer batted on day 1 at Centurion despite losing 3 wickets early.

"Michael Vaughan made a statement after the first Test that India is an underachieving team. Yes, we haven't won ICC trophies for years. We call ourselves the powerhouses of the game. But the Test team has been one of the best travelling teams in the vicinity. We have seen many great results," the 37-year-old told on his YouTube Channel.

"After he said that, so many experts from our own country started questioning if India is an underachieving team. Frankly, it made me laugh. Picture yourself. Just reverse the situation. SA batted first in this Test after winning the toss. If SA had batted first after winning the toss in Centurion, wasn't there a chance they could have gotten all out by 65? Even India was staring at the barrel at 20/3, thanks to Virat and Shreyas' partnership from there to save us", he added.

"We criticise and nitpick too much" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin also conceded that India have proved time and again in Test series of their quality despite losing two consecutive WTC finals. The veteran added:

"I feel we criticise and nitpick too much and get into unnecessary details. I think these are blinding us. What we need to understand is that it is still a sport. The fact is that a quality cricket team with good mental fortitude and mental skills can make a comeback from wherever they are, and this Indian team has time and again proved it. Yes, we lost two WTC finals. I accept it wholeheartedly. But in the case of Test series, a comeback is always possible."

India will next face England in the longest format at home, starting on January 25th.