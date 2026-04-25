Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: DC Pacer Stable And Likely To Be Discharged Shortly From Hospital | X

New Delhi, April 25: Delhi Capitals pacer Lungisani Ngidi suffered a head injury while attempting to take a catch during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings. The incident occurred when he was trying to take a catch and fell awkwardly, hitting his head on the ground.

After the fall, Ngidi complained of a headache and pain in his neck. The medical rushed to the ground and attended to him on the field before he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for further evaluation. The play was halted for sometime due to the injury.

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IPL has issued an official update about his injury and stated that he is stable and likely to be discharged from the hospital soon. The major update about his injury will definitely bring relief to both the teams and the fans.

IPL Statement

Update: Lungisani Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team’s match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain. Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. Vipraj Nigam is on the field as a concussion substitute.

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Concussion Rule

As per the concussion protocols, Delhi Capitals brought in Vipraj Nikam as a like-for-like substitute. He replaced Ngidi in the playing XI and took the field for the remainder of the match.