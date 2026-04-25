Scary Scenes! Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off In Ambulance After Nasty Head Injury During DC VS PBKS Clash | VIDEO

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi suffered a nasty head injury while on the field during the DC vs PBKS clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ngidi was jogging backwards in an attempt to catch a ball only to land hard on his head. The Proteas pacer stayed down and eventually had to be placed on a stretcher in scary scenes from the IPL 2026 game on Saturday.

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Lungi Ngidi suffers nasty head injury

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of the innings. Priyansh Arya tried to smash Axar Patel for a maximum only to miscue. Ngidi was running backwards trying to catch it but lost it in the sun. The South African fast bowler landed on his head and stayed down, with the physios rushing on the field.

He was placed on a stretcher with the Delhi Capitals doctor on duty conducting tests. Ngidi was fortunately responding to the health care officials, as the ambulance made its way onto the outfield. Several Delhi Capitals players huddled around, with concerned look on their faces.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited...