PSL 2026 Horror! Player Knocked Unconscious After Brutal Head Blow In Training, Rushed To Hospital

In a major injury scare, Islamabad United’s Mir Hamza Sajjad sustained a blow to the head, prompting immediate medical attention and the suspension of practice. What was a routine training session turned into a moment of shock as Sajjad was struck on the head by the ball and briefly lost consciousness.

The incident occurred when Mark Chapman, currently part of the Islamabad United squad, played a shot that Sajjad failed to track. In so sight of the delivery, it eventually struck him on the back of the head, causing him to collapse.

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Sajjad currently stable, CT scan expected

On-ground medical staff rushed in to assess Sajjad before he was transported to Aga Khan Hospital for further evaluation. According to an official update, Sajjad is conscious and currently stable, with vital and hemodynamic parameters under control.

A CT scan is expected to be conducted as a precautionary measure to rule out any serious injury. United's physiotherapist De Ovais, along with paramedics, are closely monitoring his condition at the hospital.