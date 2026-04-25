IPL 2026: Injury Scare For DC! KL Rahul Hands Gloves To Tristan Stubbs & Leaves Field After Lungi Ngidi Injury

KL Rahul Hands Gloves To Tristan Stubbs & Leaves Field | X

New Delhi, April 25: Delhi Capitals faced an injury concern during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was forced to leave the field after a scary injury while taking a catch. Soon after, KL Rahul also stepped off the field after handing over the gloves to Tristan Stubbs.

KL Rahul played an exceptional innings while batting first for Delhi Capitals. He smashed 152 runs and helped his team to post a target of 265 runs in their first 20 overs. He became the first-ever Indian batter to smash 150 runs in the Indian Premier League.

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Rahul was taken off the field after the was facing some difficulties while keeping the wickets in the second innings. He might come back in the later stage of the match as he must have exhausted after batting for 20 overs and doing his wicket-keeping duties later.

This might add to DC's concerns during the match as the double setback disrupted its on-field balance. PBKS are going strong in their run chase as their openers went riot and scored the highest powerplay score of the IPL 2026 season and second highest of IPL history.

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya took PBKS to a flying start and smashed the highest powerplay score of the season. Prabhsimran also completed his fifty inside the powerplay, setting the stage for a historic run chase.