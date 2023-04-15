 LSG vs PBKS: KL Rahul shatters Chris Gayle's record to become fastest to reach 4,000 IPL runs
LSG vs PBKS: KL Rahul shatters Chris Gayle's record to become fastest to reach 4,000 IPL runs

LSG vs PBKS: KL Rahul shatters Chris Gayle's record to become fastest to reach 4,000 IPL runs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul on Saturday completed 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to enter an exclusive list of players to have achieved the feat.

Rahul reached the milestone in his 105th innings to become the fastest batter to enter the 4k club.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore opener and Rahul's teammate Chris Gayle had held the record up until now.

Gayle had got to the landmark in 112 innings followed by Delhi Capitals captain David Warner (114), RCB star Virat Kohli (128) and AB de Villiers (131).

Overall, Rahul is the 14th batter to reach 4000 runs in the league and the 11th Indian to achieve the feat. Kohli continues lead the batting charts with 6,838 runs.

Rahul's average of over 47 is the highest for any batter in IPL history (minimum 200 runs).

