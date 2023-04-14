Will Rahul become first Gandhi to visit 'Matoshree'? Raut hints at meeting with Thackeray soon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Uddhav Thackeray at his bungalow "Matoshree" in Bandra (E) soon, in an effort to strengthen the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and consolidate anti-BJP votes. Sanjay Raut, MP of the Shiv Sena (UBT), confirmed the meeting but was unsure of the date. This would be the first time a member of the Gandhi dynasty would visit "Matoshree." However, Thackeray had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Gandhi's statement against Veer Savarkar, who he claimed was revered in Maharashtra. This statement had caused the Shiv Sena (UBT) to boycott a recent dinner hosted by the Congress in Delhi.

Meeting to Consolidate Anti-BJP Votes

The meeting between Gandhi and Thackeray is expected to focus on developing a strategy to ensure that anti-BJP votes are not divided. In recent days, there has been confusion within MVA ranks, with Ajit Pawar of the NCP meeting with the chief minister and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and the NCP joining hands with the BJP in Nagaland. These events had raised suspicions within the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. As a result, Gandhi has decided to meet with Thackeray to try to improve the situation.

KC Venugopal to meet Thackeray

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal will meet Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to decide the time and day of the meeting between the two leaders. Rahul Gandhi has been holding meetings with leaders of opposition parties in recent days, including Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav, as well as senior NCP leaders. Raut had previously invited Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to "Matoshree" during a meeting in Delhi earlier this month.

BJP Criticises Uddhav Thackeray for planned meeting with Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologize for insulting Veer Savarkar before entering Maharashtra. The BJP is also planning a rousing welcome for Union home minister Amit Shah, who will be on a two-day visit to discuss the party's strategy for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections next year.