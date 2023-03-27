From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, 7 Indian cricketers who visited Mahakal in 3 months of 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023
Newly married Indian cricketer KL Rahul, with his actress wife Athiya Shetty, visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple on February 26. The couple also took part in the ‘Bhasmaarti’.
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were seen at Mahakaleshwar temple on March 5. The couple stayed at the Nandi hall of the temple for around two hours to soak the sacred ambiance. They also performed ‘Panchamrit pujan in the sanctum-sanctorum.
Suryakumar Yadav along with his teammates visited the Mahakal temple on January 23 to seek Baba's blessing for their test match against Australia in Indore
Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar offered prayers for the speedy recovery of their teammate Rishabh Pant who got severely injured in a road accident
Washington Sundar accompanied his teammates to the temple ahead of third ODI against New Zealand.
Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav visited the world famous Mahakaleshwar Temple on March 20.He offered prayers for peace and happiness in the world.
Indian cricketer Akshar Patel, along with wife Meha,visited Mahakal temple on February 27. The newly-wed couple participated in 'Bhasmaarti'
