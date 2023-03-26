Madhya Pradesh: Senior women’s inter-district cricket championship begins, Narmadapuram win first match

Representative pic

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The senior women’s inter-district cricket championship began here on Sunday, said the secretary of Narmadapuram division cricket association (NDCA) Anurag Mishra.

Mishra said that the first match of the tournament was played between the teams of Narmadapuram and Harda in which Narmadapuram won by eight wickets.

The championship was inaugurated by NDCA vice-president Rajesh Chourey and chairman of women’s selection committee Dilip Namdev. Secretary Mishra interacted with the players of both the teams and then extended his best wishes to them for the match.

Harda won the toss and opted to bat first, which scored 54 runs. Pratishtha from the Harda team made the maximum number of runs (13), while Vedanshi from Narmadapuram team took 4 wickets.

While batting, Narmadapuram team scored 55 runs and claimed victory in the match. Ananya Dubey was the highest scorer from Narmadapuram team, making 27 runs and remaining not out till the end of the match. The second match of the championship will be played between Betul and Harda teams on Monday.

