'Loyalty ends where benefits stop': Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic story on Instagram

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw who was recently embroiled in the Sapna Gill selfie controversy, posted a very cryptic text story on his Instagram handle. Shaw, who is known to be vocal about his feelings on social media, hit the headlines last month after he allegedly got into a scuffle with fans.

"Some people will only love you, as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop", Shaw wrote on his Instagram story.

It is still not clear as to whom the message was aimed at, but by the evidence of the language, one can assume that all's not well in the Prithvi Shaw camp.

Shaw pens up on national return

The Delhi Capitals' opener recently opened up on his return to the Indian team for the New Zealand series. Despite not being selected for the playing XI, he stated that it felt good to be back with the Indian team.

Prithvi Shaw admitted that he continued to score runs and recalled his stellar form, including a 379-run performance in a Ranji Trophy match. He also stated that, despite his efforts on the domestic circuit, he is occasionally disappointed by the selection.

“I felt nice coming back into the T20I squad, to meet the players and train with them. I enjoyed that bit. Yes, I did not get an opportunity but was given the chance to make a comeback, which mattered, It all depended on them when to play and when not to, but I respected that because probably they wanted to give the person before me a bit longer run,” said Shaw.

When asked about why he felt it took time for him to make this comeback, Shaw said: “I kept on scoring runs. I felt if that was not enough then I have to score more and more…then I scored 379. It was just my day and felt I will not let go of this opportunity. Sometimes it just tends to hit you that why I am not in the Indian team for so long despite all the efforts…but it’s never too late.”