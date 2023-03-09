Watch: Prime Ministers Narendra Modi & Anthony Albanese take lap of honour around stadium ahead of 4th Test

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were greeted with thunderous applause as they took a lap of honour at Gujarat's Narendra Modi stadium today. Both Prime Ministers were driven around in a golf buggy as they were greeted to cheers from the thousands of fans ahead of the fourth Test between India and Australia.

PM Modi and Mr Albanese presented their respective team captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, with Test caps.

Australian Prime Minister arrived in Ahmedabad on the eve of te fourth Test as part of a state visit to India. Prime Minister Modi arrived in the state late last night.

"An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations," the Australian PM tweeted shortly after his arrival.

Albanese said on Twitter that his trip demonstrates his commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries and to being a force for stability and growth in our region.

The Australian Prime Minister was greeted by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who accompanied Mr Albanese to Sabarmati Ashram.

India currently leads the series 2-1. A win in the final Test ensures the team's qualification for the ICC World Test Championship final, where they will face Australia in London on June 7.