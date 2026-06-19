Los Angeles Knight Riders Set For MLC 2026 As New Home Venue In Pomona Debuts At Knight Riders Cricket Ground | file photo

National: The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) are set to begin their Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 campaign with renewed energy as a new season of exciting cricket returns to USA.

Led by captain Jason Holder, LAKR enter the new season under the guidance of Head Coach Dwayne Bravo, while former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson joins the franchise as Mentor, adding further experience and strategic insight to the Knight Riders setup.

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The season marks a significant moment for cricket in Los Angeles, with the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona set to play host to Major League Cricket action for the first time. As the sport continues its rapid growth across the United States, the venue represents another important step in establishing USA as a key destination for world-class cricket and creating a vibrant home for the Knight Riders faithful.

The introduction of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground marks another milestone in the franchise's mission to contribute to the development of cricket in the USA. As the sport continues its rapid rise, LAKR remains committed to investing in infrastructure, nurturing talent pathways and creating meaningful opportunities for communities to engage with the game.

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The addition of Shane Watson to the leadership group further strengthens a setup already led by two of the most respected figures in world cricket. Together with Holder and Bravo, Watson brings a wealth of experience from franchise leagues across the globe and will play a key role in guiding the squad throughout the season.

Jason Holder, Captain, Los Angeles Knight Riders, said: "There is a real sense of excitement within the group as we head into the new season. We have a talented squad, an outstanding coaching staff and a strong culture that has been building over the last few years. The opportunity to play in front of fans in Southern California and help grow the game in Los Angeles makes this season even more special."

Dwayne Bravo, Head Coach, Los Angeles Knight Riders, said: "We have assembled a group that has experience, skill and character, and there is a genuine belief about what this team can achieve. The Knight Riders brand has always been built on fearless cricket and a winning mindset, and those values remain central to everything we do. Having someone like Ottis Gibson by my side, and Shane Watson joining the setup as Mentor this season is a huge boost, and together we are looking forward to helping this group perform at its best throughout the tournament."

LAKR Squad – MLC 2026

Jason Holder (Captain), Unmukt Chand, Andre Fletcher, Alex Hales, Jahmar Hamilton, Nitish Kumar, Colin Munro, Saif Badar, Karthik Gattepalli, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Matthew Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Carmi le Roux, Lloyd Pope and Kristopher Ramsaran.