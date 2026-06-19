'Do You Have Guts?': S. Sreesanth Challenges Harbhajan Singh For A Boxing Fight, Rekindles IPL 'Slapgate' Feud | Video

X

The long-running feud between former India cricketers S. Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh has taken another dramatic turn, with Sreesanth publicly challenging his former teammate to settle their differences inside a boxing ring.

Speaking during a recent interaction with The Lallantop, Sreesanth said he was willing to face Harbhajan in a one-on-one fight and questioned whether the former off-spinner had the courage to accept the challenge. The remarks come amid renewed tensions between the two former India stars, whose relationship has deteriorated following the resurfacing of the infamous IPL "Slapgate" controversy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The feud dates back to the inaugural Indian Premier League season in 2008, when Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. The incident became one of the most controversial moments in Indian cricket history, leading to Harbhajan's suspension for the remainder of the tournament and disciplinary action from the BCCI.

Although the two cricketers appeared to have moved past the episode over the years, tensions resurfaced earlier in 2026. Sreesanth accused Harbhajan of profiting from an advertisement that referenced the Slapgate incident and claimed the former spinner earned a substantial amount from the campaign. He also revealed that he had blocked Harbhajan on social media and no longer considered him a friend.

The latest challenge has added another chapter to one of Indian cricket's most enduring rivalries. While Harbhajan has yet to publicly respond to Sreesanth's proposal, the comments have generated significant buzz among fans, many of whom remember the original controversy that shook the IPL nearly two decades ago. Whether the challenge remains a war of words or develops into a genuine exhibition bout remains to be seen.