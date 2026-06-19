IND vs AFG: Harshit Rana Added To Team India Squad For Third ODI Against Afghanistan

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Seamer Harshit Rana has been added to the India squad for the third and final One-Day International match against Afghanistan, which will be played on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed about Rana's addition to the India squad just a day before the final ODI match of the series with a statement.

According to BCCI, Rana completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) and has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan. Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai," the statement said.

The 24-year-old Rana has also been selected for the upcoming T20I series in Ireland and England, where Shreyas Iyer will be leading the T20I side as a full-time skipper in the format.

The Shubman Gill-led side has already won the series after winning the first two matches of the series. Men in Blue are eyeing a clean sweep with a convincing win in Chennai.

India won the first ODI by seven wickets, which was reduced to 25 overs per side due to rain in Dharamshala. The hosts won the second ODI by 170 runs in Lucknow after daddy hundreds by Ishan Kishan and skipper Shubman Gill.

Earlier, they won the one-off Test match against Afghanistan within three days by a big margin of an innings and 300 runs.

Updated India squad for the third ODI against Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana.

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