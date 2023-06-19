'Look For Excuses Or Look To Get Better': Virat Kohli Puts Sweats It Out In Gym

Virat Kohli working out at the gym. | (Credits: Instagram)

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli continued his fitness regime even as the national team is on a one-month break from the sport. The right-handed batter took to his official Instagram handle and posted a clip of him exercising in the gymnasium, trying to keep his fitness intact for the upcoming assignments.

Kohli undoubtedly sits among the top when it comes to fitness , exemplified by hardly missing any matches for India and his running between the wickets. The 34-year-old's strict adherence to fitness also allows him to take some sensational catches and affect stunning run-outs.

Virat Kohli likely to be rested for the limited-overs leg of WI tour:

The former Indian skipper is unlikely to play in the five T20Is and three ODIs to be contested in the West Indies next month, as the fringe players are expected to get an opportunity. However, Kohli will likely feature in the two-Test series in the Caribbean, which also commence India's new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

India are coming off a heavy 209-run loss in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennington Oval earlier this month. Kohli, who entered the match with high expectations, but couldn't make the same impact, scoring 14 and 44 in the game.

While Kohli got an almost unplayable delivery in the first innings from Mitchell Starc, several experts questioned his shot selection in the second. The right-hander played with hard hands at a seventh-stump delivery off Scott Boland as Steve Smith nabbed an outstanding catch at second slip.

India entered day five at 164-3, needing 280 more runs to win and lost their remaining seven scalps within the first session.