Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Big Announcement On Argentina Team Coming To State: Reports

In a major development, The greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) Lionel Messi could be visiting to India next year with the Argentina Football Team according to Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Abdurahiman revealed that the World Cup winners will play an international fixture in the state. Kerala minister said, “All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state,".

This will be Messi's second visit to the country if he decides to come down to India. His first visit was back in September 2011 when Argentina faced Venezuela in a FIFA friendly match which was held at Salt Lake’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Argentina won the match 1-0 with Messi providinf the assist to Nicolas Otamendi for a headed goal.

Messi enjoys an immense fan following in India where cricket dominates other sports. Football in Kerala has long been a beloved sport and is a hotspot for Messi mania. Messi's move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2023, after his high-profile tenure at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), further broadened his appeal in North America.

Messi recently features in Argentina's World Cup qualifier match against Peru. Messi equalled US legend Landon Donovan's record for most assists as Argentina edged past Peru 1-0 thanks to Lautaro Martinez's strike. This victory solidified Argentina's top spot in South American qualifying, with 25 points from 12 matches, bringing them closer to securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi's career

Lionel Messi's career needs no introduction. The 37-year-old has won the Ballon d’Or, an annual award given to the best footballer, a record eight times.

In CLub football, the ARgentina skipper played for teams like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami. The Argentine realised his childhood dream of lifting the world cup in 2022 when his team defeated France in a pulsating finale to become the champions.