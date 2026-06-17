Lionel Messi Team's Email Blames Ex-Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas For Salt Lake Stadium Chaos During Kolkata Visit | X @ANI

Kolkata: Lionel Messi’s team reportedly sent an email to Bidhannagar police Commissionerate blaming former sports minister Aroop Biswas for the chaos in Salt Lake stadium during Messi’s visit to Kolkata.

According to a senior police officer of Bidhannagar police Commissionerate, the mail was sent to Police Commissioner Tripurari Atharv by a member of Messi’s team who had visited India during the ‘GOAT’ tour.

The complaint alleged that the former Sports Minister repeatedly touched Messi on his shoulder and waist while attempting to take photographs with him.

According to the mail, the situation became so problematic that Messi could not continue with the event as unauthorized people including photographers entered the field soon after Aroop Biswas came.

The mail reportedly also mentioned that the event organiser Satadru Dutta was not responsible for the chaos.

Talking to the media, Dutta said that the mail will help in the investigation.

Dutta who was arrested following the incident on December 13 last year continuously stated that Biswas was responsible for the chaos in the Salt Lake stadium.

After the change in government in the state, Dutta had filed a complaint with Bidhannagar Police, alleging that the former minister was responsible for major security lapses.

Read Also Grandpa Left Embarrassed After His Saved Adult Site Pages Appear On TV As Family Gathers For FIFA...

On June 16, Dutta had even moved Calcutta High Court challenging the protection that court gave to Biswas.

Dutta also mentioned that 70000 tickets were made for Messi’s event and also that the former Sports minister alone took away 22000 tickets.

Despite police issuing multiple notices to Aroop Biswas, he didn’t comply with the notices citing health issues.