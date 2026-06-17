Grandpa Left Embarrassed After His Saved Adult Site Pages Appear On TV As Family Gathers For FIFA World Cup 2026 Match; Watch VIDEO

Grandpa Left Embarrassed After His Saved Adult Site Pages Appear On TV As Family Gathers For FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | X

A family gathered around their TV to watch a FIFA World Cup 2026 match together, however, what happened before the kickoff left everyone shocked and laughing. A viral video circulating on social media shows family members getting ready for the game when they reportedly came across several adult websites that had been saved on the television.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The awkward moment quickly turned into a hilarious one, with family members struggling to control their laughter. The video captures the funny reactions as everyone tries to process what suddenly appeared on the screen.

The viral video shows that the family is reading the title of the saved adult contents loudly while filming the elderly man who is visibly angry and embarrassed. The girl shouts while pointing out at the TV "An*l" and the grandpa shouts at her, asking her to shut up.

The video has since gone viral online, with social media users finding the incident both amusing and relatable. Many joked that the World Cup match became the second most interesting thing the family saw that day.

Read Also Centre Blocks 5 OTT Platforms After Repeated Warnings Over Obscene & Pornographic Content

Some users felt sorry for the grandfather, saying technology can sometimes reveal things people never expect others to see. Others joked that he probably wanted to disappear from the room after being caught in such an awkward situation. While the family may remember the World Cup match, it is safe to say they will remember this unexpected TV surprise for much longer.