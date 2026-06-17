FIFA World Cup 2026: NFL Star Jameis Winston Brings GOAT Wearing Lionel Messi Jersey To Argentina Vs Algeria Clash | VIDEO

NFL Star Jameis Winston Brings GOAT Wearing Lionel Messi Jersey To Argentina Vs Algeria Clash | X

NFL quarterback Jameis Winston grabbed attention at the FIFA World Cup 2026 when he arrived at Argentina's match against Algeria with a live goat wearing a Lionel Messi jersey. Winston, who is working as a special reporter for FOX Sports at the tournament, was seen walking around with the goat before the match. The incident quickly went viral on social media with many fans viewing it as a tribute to Messi's "GOAT" status, which stands for "Greatest of All Time".

The Argentine superstar is considered by the fans to be the greatest player in the history of the game. Winston appeared to be embracing that debate in his own unique way.

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The timing of the stunt made it even more interesting. Messi went on to score a hattrick as Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0 in their World Cup opener. The legendary forward also levelled Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals and became the oldest player to score a World Cup hattrick.

Winston has become a popular figure among football fans during the tournament. Earlier, he was seen celebrating with Dutch supporters and later joined Japanese fans in cleaning up rubbish after a World Cup match, earning praise on social media.

While Messi's brilliant performance dominated the headlines, Winston's goat companion ensured that fans had something else to talk about before kick-off.