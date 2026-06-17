'I Cried After The First Goal, But...': Lionel Messi Reveals Emotional Reason Behind Tears After Opening Goal Against Algeria At FIFA World Cup 2026

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Argentina captain Lionel Messi delivered another unforgettable performance on the World Cup stage, scoring a hat-trick in his side’s 3-0 victory over Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opener. However, it was his emotional reaction after the first goal that captured as much attention as his historic achievement.

After finding the net, Messi appeared visibly emotional and was seen wiping away tears during the celebration. Speaking after the match, the 38-year-old clarified that his reaction had nothing to do with football. “I cried after the first goal, yes… but it was something completely unrelated to football,” Messi explained, leaving fans curious about the personal circumstances behind the emotional moment.

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The Argentine legend also revealed that he had endured a difficult period in the days leading up to the tournament. “I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength,” he said. His comments highlighted the support he received from those around him during a challenging time off the pitch.

Despite those struggles, Messi produced a masterclass against Algeria, scoring all three goals as Argentina cruised to victory. The hat-trick came in his landmark 200th international appearance, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in football history. His performance also saw him equal another major World Cup scoring record, adding yet another chapter to his remarkable career.

Argentina’s convincing win handed Lionel Scaloni’s side the perfect start to their title defence, while Messi’s post-match remarks offered a glimpse into the personal battles even elite athletes can face. For now, Argentina will celebrate both the result and the continued brilliance of their iconic captain, who once again proved decisive when his country needed him most.