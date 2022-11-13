e-Paper Get App
Sports'Let's repeat history': Waqar Younis urges Pakistan team to repeat 1992 feat against England in T20 World Cup final at MCG

Thirty years ago, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in the final of the ODI World Cup at Melbourne

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrate with babar Azam after taking wicket | ANI
After a topsy-turvy time in the T20 World Cup in Australia, the final of the tournament has arrived.

If the unpredictable weather of Melbourne permits a full match, then fans are in store for a blazing final between a confident England and solid Pakistan on Sunday, which is ironically a repeat of the settings of the 1992 ODI World Cup final clash.

Thirty years ago, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in the final of the ODI World Cup at Melbourne.

And Pakistan pace great Waqar Younis, who was part of the winning team but missed the final due to injury, has urged the Babar Azam captained side to do an encore.

"You guys have already won the hearts of the nation. Let’s go and repeat the history. Lots Prayers and Best Wishes," Waqar tweeted.

With both teams on their quest to win just their second T20 World Cup title, the heavy rain predicted for the final showdown on Sunday as well as on Monday, the reserve day, the trophy could be shared between the two teams.

Fans will be praying to the cricketing gods to conjure up miraculous circumstances for the match to be held, even if it is a 10-overs a side affair.

Both England and Pakistan, who featured here in the 50-over World Cup final 30 years ago, are entering the title clash with blazing wins in the semifinal. While captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struck form in the seven-wicket victory over New Zealand, England's opening pair of skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put out a muscular masterclass to secure a 10-wicket win over India.

article-image

