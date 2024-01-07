'Let Me Teach You': Fan Mocks Hasan Ali For His Catching Skills, Pakistan Pacer Responds

Hasan Ali | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali encountered an incident with a fan following the conclusion of the three-match Test series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, January 5.

The visiting Pakistan team led by Shan Masood was clean swept by Pat Cummins-led side 3-0 after losing the final Test of the series by eight wickets in Sydney.

Pakistan has been in the news for their horrible fielding throughout the series. The visitors failed to take easy catches of David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh. Shan Masood-led side dropped many chances that proved to be an advantage for Australia.

In a viral video, a fan can be heard mocking Hasan Ali for his catching skill. However, the Pakistan pacer responded to the person.

The fan shouted, "Come here, let me teach you how to catch."

"Sure, come here. Who will teach me how to catch?" Hasan Ali responded.

Hasan Ali received a widespread criticism from Pakistan fans after he dropped an easy catch of Matthew Wade in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal, which proved to be costly for Men in Green as they eliminated from the tournament.